107 Heavenly

Brand new and high-end fully furniture lovely home location in exclusive gated community of The Groves at Orchard Hills.This gorgeous home boasts 4862 sqft of living space and 6899 sqft gorgeous backyard. It features 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom PLUS a casita has queen size sofa bed with private bathroom and own AC. Main floor bedroom with a large office. Spacious kitchen, living and family rooms. Living room in first floor has fire place and very unique tea room. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom , 4 more guest suite with private bathroom at second floor. Bonus room with TV at second floor. Community benefits include multiple pool, parks, hiking trails, basketball and tennis courts, and close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center for local shopping and dining experiences.