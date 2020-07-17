All apartments in Irvine
107 Heavenly

107 Heavenly · No Longer Available
Location

107 Heavenly, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

new construction
pool
air conditioning
guest suite
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
guest suite
new construction
tennis court
Brand new and high-end fully furniture lovely home location in exclusive gated community of The Groves at Orchard Hills.This gorgeous home boasts 4862 sqft of living space and 6899 sqft gorgeous backyard. It features 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom PLUS a casita has queen size sofa bed with private bathroom and own AC. Main floor bedroom with a large office. Spacious kitchen, living and family rooms. Living room in first floor has fire place and very unique tea room. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom , 4 more guest suite with private bathroom at second floor. Bonus room with TV at second floor. Community benefits include multiple pool, parks, hiking trails, basketball and tennis courts, and close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center for local shopping and dining experiences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Heavenly have any available units?
107 Heavenly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Heavenly have?
Some of 107 Heavenly's amenities include new construction, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Heavenly currently offering any rent specials?
107 Heavenly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Heavenly pet-friendly?
No, 107 Heavenly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Heavenly offer parking?
No, 107 Heavenly does not offer parking.
Does 107 Heavenly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Heavenly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Heavenly have a pool?
Yes, 107 Heavenly has a pool.
Does 107 Heavenly have accessible units?
No, 107 Heavenly does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Heavenly have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Heavenly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Heavenly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Heavenly has units with air conditioning.
