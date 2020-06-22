106 Working Ranch

Amenities
Former MODEL HOME located in the prestigious Vista Scena neighborhood in Orchard Hills. Over $200,000 in UPGRADES! Fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances. The quiet environment and soothing home is ideal for families to relax and enjoy life!
It is a turn-key and luxurious home. Hardly lived in and never been on market for lease before!
Come on and be the FIRST RENTER of this beautiful house!
1-year lease: $4600/mo; 6-month lease: $5000/mo;
Super easy to show. Please text agent Sarry Yang 949-344-6886 first for combo code before showing.