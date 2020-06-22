All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019

106 Working Ranch

106 Working Rnch · No Longer Available
Location

106 Working Rnch, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Former MODEL HOME located in the prestigious Vista Scena neighborhood in Orchard Hills. Over $200,000 in UPGRADES! Fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances. The quiet environment and soothing home is ideal for families to relax and enjoy life!
It is a turn-key and luxurious home. Hardly lived in and never been on market for lease before!
Come on and be the FIRST RENTER of this beautiful house!
1-year lease: $4600/mo; 6-month lease: $5000/mo;
Super easy to show. Please text agent Sarry Yang 949-344-6886 first for combo code before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Working Ranch have any available units?
106 Working Ranch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Working Ranch have?
Some of 106 Working Ranch's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Working Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
106 Working Ranch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Working Ranch pet-friendly?
No, 106 Working Ranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Working Ranch offer parking?
Yes, 106 Working Ranch does offer parking.
Does 106 Working Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Working Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Working Ranch have a pool?
No, 106 Working Ranch does not have a pool.
Does 106 Working Ranch have accessible units?
No, 106 Working Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Working Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Working Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Working Ranch have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Working Ranch does not have units with air conditioning.
