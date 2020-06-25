106 Waterleaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! - a spectacular two bedroom and two bathroom Plan 1 of Caserta in Cypress Village. Just steps away from pools and parks. Walk to the award-winning Cypress Village Elementary school! An open floor plan and a two car attached garage with an expansive wall storage system and epoxy coated flooring, the inside is equipped with the Elan Smart Home Automation System with cameras. Enjoy high quality features such as ceiling fans, laminate wood flooring, washer, dryer, a modern iron banister, fixtures. Entertain guests with the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a dine-in island, full-height backsplash, and Shaker cabinets. Plenty of guest parking by the pool. The best corner and interior location and , not only is Irvine one of the safest cities in the country, the Irvine Unified School District is award-winning and one of the best in the region. Conveniently close to shopping and major freeways, this home is everything you're looking for.



