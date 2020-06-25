All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

106 Waterleaf

106 Waterleaf · No Longer Available
Location

106 Waterleaf, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! - a spectacular two bedroom and two bathroom Plan 1 of Caserta in Cypress Village. Just steps away from pools and parks. Walk to the award-winning Cypress Village Elementary school! An open floor plan and a two car attached garage with an expansive wall storage system and epoxy coated flooring, the inside is equipped with the Elan Smart Home Automation System with cameras. Enjoy high quality features such as ceiling fans, laminate wood flooring, washer, dryer, a modern iron banister, fixtures. Entertain guests with the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a dine-in island, full-height backsplash, and Shaker cabinets. Plenty of guest parking by the pool. The best corner and interior location and , not only is Irvine one of the safest cities in the country, the Irvine Unified School District is award-winning and one of the best in the region. Conveniently close to shopping and major freeways, this home is everything you're looking for.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/106-waterleaf-irvine-ca-92620-usa/ff5e1438-e6d5-45bf-a1fe-4d5099689ab0

(RLNE4835036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Waterleaf have any available units?
106 Waterleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Waterleaf have?
Some of 106 Waterleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Waterleaf currently offering any rent specials?
106 Waterleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Waterleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Waterleaf is pet friendly.
Does 106 Waterleaf offer parking?
Yes, 106 Waterleaf offers parking.
Does 106 Waterleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Waterleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Waterleaf have a pool?
Yes, 106 Waterleaf has a pool.
Does 106 Waterleaf have accessible units?
No, 106 Waterleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Waterleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Waterleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Waterleaf have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Waterleaf has units with air conditioning.
