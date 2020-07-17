106 Oval Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Great location light and bright.two bedroom one and quarter bath separate laundry room .Living room dining and kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Walnut square community has been given facelift looks beautiful. One of the communities with lots of parking place. It has nice big front patio, which you can enjoy for weekend relaxing breakfast and coffee or evening drink. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator included. Hoa pays for water and Trash. Steps away from community pool and park. Walnut Square is a well-located community close to shopping restaurants, schools, and 5 Freeway but still quit neighborhoods.