106 Oval Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

106 Oval Road

106 Oval Rd · (949) 451-1200
Location

106 Oval Rd, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great location light and bright.two bedroom one and quarter bath separate laundry room .Living room dining and kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Walnut square community has been given facelift looks beautiful. One of the communities with lots of parking place. It has nice big front patio, which you can enjoy for weekend relaxing breakfast and coffee or evening drink. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator included. Hoa pays for water and Trash. Steps away from community pool and park. Walnut Square is a well-located community close to shopping restaurants, schools, and 5 Freeway but still quit neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Oval Road have any available units?
106 Oval Road has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Oval Road have?
Some of 106 Oval Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Oval Road currently offering any rent specials?
106 Oval Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Oval Road pet-friendly?
No, 106 Oval Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Oval Road offer parking?
Yes, 106 Oval Road offers parking.
Does 106 Oval Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Oval Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Oval Road have a pool?
Yes, 106 Oval Road has a pool.
Does 106 Oval Road have accessible units?
No, 106 Oval Road does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Oval Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Oval Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Oval Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Oval Road does not have units with air conditioning.
