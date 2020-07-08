All apartments in Irvine
106 Crossover
106 Crossover

106 Crossover · No Longer Available
Location

106 Crossover, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The property located in Irvine Cadence Park community, Crescendo residence 2.This beautiful single-family home provides four bedrooms and huge study room downstair.For the four bedroom, one on the bottom floor, and three bedroom upstairs and four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.The high end flooring all through downstairs and upstairs. The main living area presents a kitchen with expansive center island, great room, and dining area, all effortlessly connected in an open concept layout, with a walk-in pantry and formal dining room off the kitchen. Entertainers will love the outdoor living space with stackable slider doors for indoor/outdoor living. Upstairs, the large master suite includes a spa-like master bathroom with separate tub and large walk-in closet. The loft provides the perfect place for kids to hang out or a home office.The house will install the curtain and will do the landscaping soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Crossover have any available units?
106 Crossover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Crossover have?
Some of 106 Crossover's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Crossover currently offering any rent specials?
106 Crossover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Crossover pet-friendly?
No, 106 Crossover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Crossover offer parking?
Yes, 106 Crossover offers parking.
Does 106 Crossover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Crossover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Crossover have a pool?
Yes, 106 Crossover has a pool.
Does 106 Crossover have accessible units?
No, 106 Crossover does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Crossover have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Crossover does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Crossover have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Crossover does not have units with air conditioning.

