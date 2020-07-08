106 Crossover

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

The property located in Irvine Cadence Park community, Crescendo residence 2.This beautiful single-family home provides four bedrooms and huge study room downstair.For the four bedroom, one on the bottom floor, and three bedroom upstairs and four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.The high end flooring all through downstairs and upstairs. The main living area presents a kitchen with expansive center island, great room, and dining area, all effortlessly connected in an open concept layout, with a walk-in pantry and formal dining room off the kitchen. Entertainers will love the outdoor living space with stackable slider doors for indoor/outdoor living. Upstairs, the large master suite includes a spa-like master bathroom with separate tub and large walk-in closet. The loft provides the perfect place for kids to hang out or a home office.The house will install the curtain and will do the landscaping soon.