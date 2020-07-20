All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

106 Copper Mine

106 Copper Mine · No Longer Available
Location

106 Copper Mine, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Orchard Hill Strada 4bd/3bth Plus A Loft Room Single Family Home. Open Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliance. Main Floor Bedroom, Large Master Suite With A Walk In Closet, Duel Vanities, Separates Shower And An Oversized Tub. Second Floor Laundry Room With Sink And Lots Of Cabinet Space. Window Covering Will Be Installed And Backyard Landscaped. Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools, Including Walking Distance To Northwood High School. Nearby Resort Like Amenities, Including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot Lots, Parks, Picnic Areas With BBQ Grills, Sport Courts And Much More! Close To Shopping, Restaurants, Freeways, Parks And Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Copper Mine have any available units?
106 Copper Mine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Copper Mine have?
Some of 106 Copper Mine's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Copper Mine currently offering any rent specials?
106 Copper Mine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Copper Mine pet-friendly?
No, 106 Copper Mine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Copper Mine offer parking?
No, 106 Copper Mine does not offer parking.
Does 106 Copper Mine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Copper Mine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Copper Mine have a pool?
Yes, 106 Copper Mine has a pool.
Does 106 Copper Mine have accessible units?
No, 106 Copper Mine does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Copper Mine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Copper Mine has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Copper Mine have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Copper Mine does not have units with air conditioning.
