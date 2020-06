Amenities

A turn-key house located in Eastwood Village Irvine on market for lease right now! Upgraded wood flooring downstairs and upgraded carpet for upstairs. Brand new appliances, and refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the house! Upgraded marble countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom. 5 mins walking distance to the Eastwood Elementary school and all amenities! All wood shutters and yards are ordered and designed and would be provided by the owner.