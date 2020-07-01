Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Motivated Sellers!!! Welcome to 106 Andirons. Enter the home into a spacious foyer with 30-foot ceilings, premium engineered wood flooring throughout the traffic areas and bedrooms. The dual master suites is an advantage for multi-generational living. The open floor plan is both functional and beautiful, creating a space that is fluid between living and private quarters. The gourmet kitchen has an island with a sink and quartz counters. Kitchen features a Wolf double oven and range, Bosch dishwasher and a built-in refrigerator. Plenty of cabinets to store all your kitchenware and a large walk-in pantry with shelving for your supplies. The laundry room has a sink and extra cabinets for storage. The formal dining room has built-in shelving for convenience. The living area is bright and features a cozy fireplace, with French doors leading to the side patio. 3 sets of French doors lead to the backyard from the family room and breakfast nook. The hardscaped yard with pavers and a built-in BBQ and plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Apart from the backyard, there is a hardscaped side patio, accessed by an additional bedroom downstairs, the dining room and the living room. The master suite echoes the one on the main floor, while the second bedroom upstairs has a private balcony, walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom. The spacious loft upstairs can be a playroom or office. High ceilings and well-lit interiors are among the numerous plusses of this home.