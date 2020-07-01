All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

106 Andirons

106 Andirons · No Longer Available
Location

106 Andirons, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Motivated Sellers!!! Welcome to 106 Andirons. Enter the home into a spacious foyer with 30-foot ceilings, premium engineered wood flooring throughout the traffic areas and bedrooms. The dual master suites is an advantage for multi-generational living. The open floor plan is both functional and beautiful, creating a space that is fluid between living and private quarters. The gourmet kitchen has an island with a sink and quartz counters. Kitchen features a Wolf double oven and range, Bosch dishwasher and a built-in refrigerator. Plenty of cabinets to store all your kitchenware and a large walk-in pantry with shelving for your supplies. The laundry room has a sink and extra cabinets for storage. The formal dining room has built-in shelving for convenience. The living area is bright and features a cozy fireplace, with French doors leading to the side patio. 3 sets of French doors lead to the backyard from the family room and breakfast nook. The hardscaped yard with pavers and a built-in BBQ and plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Apart from the backyard, there is a hardscaped side patio, accessed by an additional bedroom downstairs, the dining room and the living room. The master suite echoes the one on the main floor, while the second bedroom upstairs has a private balcony, walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom. The spacious loft upstairs can be a playroom or office. High ceilings and well-lit interiors are among the numerous plusses of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Andirons have any available units?
106 Andirons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Andirons have?
Some of 106 Andirons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Andirons currently offering any rent specials?
106 Andirons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Andirons pet-friendly?
No, 106 Andirons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Andirons offer parking?
Yes, 106 Andirons offers parking.
Does 106 Andirons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Andirons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Andirons have a pool?
No, 106 Andirons does not have a pool.
Does 106 Andirons have accessible units?
No, 106 Andirons does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Andirons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Andirons has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Andirons have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Andirons does not have units with air conditioning.

