105 Hargrove

Energy Efficient Upgraded Home with First Floor Master Bedroom - Located in the Marin neighborhood in the Village of Eastwood, this high quality energy efficient Green Point Rated sustainable home offers close proximity to award-winning Irvine Unified schools, resort-inspired amenities and permanently protected parks, scenic trails and open space. This 2309 Sq Ft home features Traditional Monterrey inspired architecture with 4 Bedrooms (w/ 1st floor Master Bedroom), 3 Bathrooms, plus Den and private yard . The features a Gourmet Kitchen and expansive Great Room with abundant windows and natural light. Direct-access 2 car attached garage. Solar Panels save thousands a year in electrical bill. Plantation shutters. Epoxy garage. This property is on a social distancing friendly self showing system. Schedule an appointment to see it today. www.hcmpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5592215)