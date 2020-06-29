All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 105 Hargrove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
105 Hargrove
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

105 Hargrove

105 Hargrove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

105 Hargrove, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Energy Efficient Upgraded Home with First Floor Master Bedroom - Located in the Marin neighborhood in the Village of Eastwood, this high quality energy efficient Green Point Rated sustainable home offers close proximity to award-winning Irvine Unified schools, resort-inspired amenities and permanently protected parks, scenic trails and open space. This 2309 Sq Ft home features Traditional Monterrey inspired architecture with 4 Bedrooms (w/ 1st floor Master Bedroom), 3 Bathrooms, plus Den and private yard . The features a Gourmet Kitchen and expansive Great Room with abundant windows and natural light. Direct-access 2 car attached garage. Solar Panels save thousands a year in electrical bill. Plantation shutters. Epoxy garage. This property is on a social distancing friendly self showing system. Schedule an appointment to see it today. www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5592215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Hargrove have any available units?
105 Hargrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Hargrove have?
Some of 105 Hargrove's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Hargrove currently offering any rent specials?
105 Hargrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Hargrove pet-friendly?
No, 105 Hargrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Hargrove offer parking?
Yes, 105 Hargrove offers parking.
Does 105 Hargrove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Hargrove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Hargrove have a pool?
Yes, 105 Hargrove has a pool.
Does 105 Hargrove have accessible units?
No, 105 Hargrove does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Hargrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Hargrove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Hargrove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Hargrove has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology