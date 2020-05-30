104 Superior

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

BRAND NEW home in the Eastwood Village Avalon Community! This Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo is Open and Bright, with high ceilings in the Living Room, a Private Patio on the Upper level, Beautiful Tile floor and upgraded Carpet throughout, Stainless steel Appliances, Upgraded Quartz Counter tops and Mosaic Glass tile backslash in the kitchen. Both Master Bedroom and 2nd Bedroom have spacious walk-in closets. Live lavishly in Eastwood Village with 4 parks, 2 Jr. Olympic pools and spas, wading pools and BBQ areas great for entertaining. Eastwood Village Elementary, Santiago Hills Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. 2 Shopping center are nearby. 10 Mins to the 5, 241, 133!