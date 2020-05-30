All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

104 Superior

104 Superior · No Longer Available
Location

104 Superior, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
BRAND NEW home in the Eastwood Village Avalon Community! This Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo is Open and Bright, with high ceilings in the Living Room, a Private Patio on the Upper level, Beautiful Tile floor and upgraded Carpet throughout, Stainless steel Appliances, Upgraded Quartz Counter tops and Mosaic Glass tile backslash in the kitchen. Both Master Bedroom and 2nd Bedroom have spacious walk-in closets. Live lavishly in Eastwood Village with 4 parks, 2 Jr. Olympic pools and spas, wading pools and BBQ areas great for entertaining. Eastwood Village Elementary, Santiago Hills Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. 2 Shopping center are nearby. 10 Mins to the 5, 241, 133!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Superior have any available units?
104 Superior doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Superior have?
Some of 104 Superior's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Superior currently offering any rent specials?
104 Superior is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Superior pet-friendly?
No, 104 Superior is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Superior offer parking?
No, 104 Superior does not offer parking.
Does 104 Superior have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Superior does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Superior have a pool?
Yes, 104 Superior has a pool.
Does 104 Superior have accessible units?
No, 104 Superior does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Superior have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Superior does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Superior have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Superior does not have units with air conditioning.
