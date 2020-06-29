104 Ritual

Amenities

BRAND NEW PORTOLA SPRINGS HOME WITH MASSIVE EXTENDED LIVING ROOM!!! This home features four bedrooms, (three en suite), 4.5 bathrooms, a massive open floor plan, stone kitchen island, custom flooring, custom cabinets, a beautiful formal entry, kitchen pantry, downstairs suite. This home also features a spacious loft, perfect for an entertainment or game room. The upstairs also features a massive master suite, his and her sinks, and walk in closet. The upstairs also features another bedroom with en suite bathroom. This community features pools, basketball courts, playground, hiking trails, and much more! This home is located minutes away from schools, entertainment, shopping and more! Come see this home today!