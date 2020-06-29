104 Great Lawn

Amenities

Beautiful Detached Home in Cortile Tract in Woodbury. Excellent Location Across from The Commons Park and Woodbury Elementary School. Upstairs 3 Bedrooms (Master with Large Walk-In Closet) with two Bathrooms and A Half bathroom Downstairs. Tile Flooring Downstairs with Custom Built Entertainment Center in Living Room. Carpeting Upstairs. Dual Zone Climate Control. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertop and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Open Layout with Formal Dining Room and Family Room. Private Patio and Direct Access to 2-Car Garage. Woodbury Offers Pools, Spas, BBQ, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts and a Private Club House and is Convenient to Woodbury Town Center, Restaurants and Freeway.