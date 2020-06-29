All apartments in Irvine
104 Great Lawn
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:34 PM

104 Great Lawn

104 Great Lawn · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

104 Great Lawn, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Detached Home in Cortile Tract in Woodbury. Excellent Location Across from The Commons Park and Woodbury Elementary School. Upstairs 3 Bedrooms (Master with Large Walk-In Closet) with two Bathrooms and A Half bathroom Downstairs. Tile Flooring Downstairs with Custom Built Entertainment Center in Living Room. Carpeting Upstairs. Dual Zone Climate Control. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertop and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Open Layout with Formal Dining Room and Family Room. Private Patio and Direct Access to 2-Car Garage. Woodbury Offers Pools, Spas, BBQ, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts and a Private Club House and is Convenient to Woodbury Town Center, Restaurants and Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Great Lawn have any available units?
104 Great Lawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Great Lawn have?
Some of 104 Great Lawn's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Great Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
104 Great Lawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Great Lawn pet-friendly?
No, 104 Great Lawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Great Lawn offer parking?
Yes, 104 Great Lawn offers parking.
Does 104 Great Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Great Lawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Great Lawn have a pool?
Yes, 104 Great Lawn has a pool.
Does 104 Great Lawn have accessible units?
No, 104 Great Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Great Lawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Great Lawn has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Great Lawn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Great Lawn has units with air conditioning.
