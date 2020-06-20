104 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

garage walk in closets guest suite fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

***Remodel like brand new *** Highly desirable main floor bedroom and full bathroom, ideal for office space or guest suite. Two-story high ceilings with windows and sliding doors to backyard. Second floor master with cathedral ceiling, attached bath with raised oval tub, dual closets & vanities has skylight. Maximum privacy with all bedrooms separates. 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet. Private, good-sized back yard. Plantation Shutters, Marble Fireplace, Casing and Crown Molding throug hout.

Will replace new wood (laminate)flooring, new cabinets and countertops, new painting…Backyard with built in barbeque. Great Location with wonderful sunset views. *Next to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, schools, After school program, major highways, hospitals, colleges etc.*