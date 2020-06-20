All apartments in Irvine
104 Cartier Aisle
104 Cartier Aisle

104 Cartier Aisle · (949) 394-5182
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

104 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1768 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
***Remodel like brand new *** Highly desirable main floor bedroom and full bathroom, ideal for office space or guest suite. Two-story high ceilings with windows and sliding doors to backyard. Second floor master with cathedral ceiling, attached bath with raised oval tub, dual closets & vanities has skylight. Maximum privacy with all bedrooms separates. 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet. Private, good-sized back yard. Plantation Shutters, Marble Fireplace, Casing and Crown Molding throug hout.
Will replace new wood (laminate)flooring, new cabinets and countertops, new painting…Backyard with built in barbeque. Great Location with wonderful sunset views. *Next to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, schools, After school program, major highways, hospitals, colleges etc.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
104 Cartier Aisle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 104 Cartier Aisle's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
104 Cartier Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 104 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 104 Cartier Aisle does offer parking.
Does 104 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Cartier Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
No, 104 Cartier Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 104 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 104 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Cartier Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
