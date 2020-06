Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport walk in closets carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Upper Unit, 1 Bedroom + Loft with walk in closet, 1 Carport, Custom Paint, View of Streams, Waterfalls and ducks view from patio/balcony.

Plantation shutters thru out, Tile floor thru out except bedroom with carpet. Resort living. Washer,dryer and refrigerator included but not warranty.

Please no pet, smoker. Please be sure to remove shoes before entering the home.