Irvine, CA
103 Plateau
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

103 Plateau

103 Plateau · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

103 Plateau, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Live in Luxury: Newer Built and Fully Upgraded Spacious Townhome - This luxurious townhome has 3 Bedroom SUITES!, 3 Bathrooms and a Patio off the living room which make this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. This corner unit offers privacy, open views of the Loma Ridge Trail, plenty of storage space and an abundance of natural light. This home is nestled away in a quiet, serene and safe community and in close proximity to award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to over 12 swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, the Woodbury Town Center, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metrolink and more. With 1,868 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2 car tandem garage. Call, text or email to tour beautiful Irvine home!

(RLNE2793959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Plateau have any available units?
103 Plateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 103 Plateau have?
Some of 103 Plateau's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Plateau currently offering any rent specials?
103 Plateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Plateau pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Plateau is pet friendly.
Does 103 Plateau offer parking?
Yes, 103 Plateau offers parking.
Does 103 Plateau have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Plateau offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Plateau have a pool?
Yes, 103 Plateau has a pool.
Does 103 Plateau have accessible units?
No, 103 Plateau does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Plateau have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Plateau does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Plateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Plateau does not have units with air conditioning.

