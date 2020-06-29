103 Plateau

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Live in Luxury: Newer Built and Fully Upgraded Spacious Townhome - This luxurious townhome has 3 Bedroom SUITES!, 3 Bathrooms and a Patio off the living room which make this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. This corner unit offers privacy, open views of the Loma Ridge Trail, plenty of storage space and an abundance of natural light. This home is nestled away in a quiet, serene and safe community and in close proximity to award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to over 12 swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, the Woodbury Town Center, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metrolink and more. With 1,868 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2 car tandem garage. Call, text or email to tour beautiful Irvine home!



(RLNE2793959)