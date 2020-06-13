All apartments in Irvine
103 Hallmark

103 Hallmark · No Longer Available
Location

103 Hallmark, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
***Beautiful & Spacious One-Level Woodbury Home Awaits You*** A 2-story building with all living spaces on one level. The unique floor plan has a stairway off the main floor entry, leading up to the second floor, and dividing the gorgeous home into two separate wings for utmost living comfort. One wing has the great room with expansive kitchen/ dining/ living room, individual laundry room and powder room. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, counter breakfast bar, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Walls of windows and the viewing balcony provide abundant natural sunlight. Across is the living quarter with master bedroom featuring a upgraded bathroom with marble flooring, two secondary bedrooms, and a upgraded hallway bathroom. Newer wood laminate stairs and floors throughout. Easy access to all the wonderful association amenities the Woodbury Village has to offer. Close to Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and the distinguished schools of all grade levels. Come explore this beautiful part of Irvine and the address you would love to call it home. Call Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Hallmark have any available units?
103 Hallmark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 103 Hallmark have?
Some of 103 Hallmark's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Hallmark currently offering any rent specials?
103 Hallmark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Hallmark pet-friendly?
No, 103 Hallmark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 103 Hallmark offer parking?
Yes, 103 Hallmark does offer parking.
Does 103 Hallmark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Hallmark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Hallmark have a pool?
No, 103 Hallmark does not have a pool.
Does 103 Hallmark have accessible units?
No, 103 Hallmark does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Hallmark have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Hallmark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Hallmark have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Hallmark does not have units with air conditioning.
