103 Hallmark

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***Beautiful & Spacious One-Level Woodbury Home Awaits You*** A 2-story building with all living spaces on one level. The unique floor plan has a stairway off the main floor entry, leading up to the second floor, and dividing the gorgeous home into two separate wings for utmost living comfort. One wing has the great room with expansive kitchen/ dining/ living room, individual laundry room and powder room. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, counter breakfast bar, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Walls of windows and the viewing balcony provide abundant natural sunlight. Across is the living quarter with master bedroom featuring a upgraded bathroom with marble flooring, two secondary bedrooms, and a upgraded hallway bathroom. Newer wood laminate stairs and floors throughout. Easy access to all the wonderful association amenities the Woodbury Village has to offer. Close to Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and the distinguished schools of all grade levels. Come explore this beautiful part of Irvine and the address you would love to call it home. Call Now!