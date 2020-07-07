102 Strawberry Grove

Amenities

This thoughtfully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is located within the beautiful Cypress Village community. It features a double door refrigerator, washer and dryer. This turn-key residence is ready for immediate move-in. It also has a decent size balcony that gives you the opportunity to place an outdoor furniture the way you like. There is one bedroom on the first level with a full bath. The second floor features a kitchen, living room, a half bath and the balcony. The Third level includes 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath, and a separate laundry room. Enjoy access to Cypress Village amenities, including three pools/spas, tennis courts and local neighborhood parks like Jeffrey Open Space Trail & Arbor Park. This home is steps away from the Gold Ribbon Cypress Village Elementary School. The recently renovated Irvine Spectrum Center, John Wayne Airport, Oak Creek Golf Club and beautiful beaches along the coast are all within close proximity.