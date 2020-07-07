All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:57 AM

102 Strawberry Grove

102 Strawberry Grove · No Longer Available
Location

102 Strawberry Grove, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This thoughtfully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is located within the beautiful Cypress Village community. It features a double door refrigerator, washer and dryer. This turn-key residence is ready for immediate move-in. It also has a decent size balcony that gives you the opportunity to place an outdoor furniture the way you like. There is one bedroom on the first level with a full bath. The second floor features a kitchen, living room, a half bath and the balcony. The Third level includes 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath, and a separate laundry room. Enjoy access to Cypress Village amenities, including three pools/spas, tennis courts and local neighborhood parks like Jeffrey Open Space Trail & Arbor Park. This home is steps away from the Gold Ribbon Cypress Village Elementary School. The recently renovated Irvine Spectrum Center, John Wayne Airport, Oak Creek Golf Club and beautiful beaches along the coast are all within close proximity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Strawberry Grove have any available units?
102 Strawberry Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 102 Strawberry Grove have?
Some of 102 Strawberry Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Strawberry Grove currently offering any rent specials?
102 Strawberry Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Strawberry Grove pet-friendly?
No, 102 Strawberry Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 102 Strawberry Grove offer parking?
No, 102 Strawberry Grove does not offer parking.
Does 102 Strawberry Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Strawberry Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Strawberry Grove have a pool?
Yes, 102 Strawberry Grove has a pool.
Does 102 Strawberry Grove have accessible units?
No, 102 Strawberry Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Strawberry Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Strawberry Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Strawberry Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Strawberry Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

