102 Island Coral

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

What a beautiful home featuring a formal entry hall, wonderful hardwood flooring on 1st floor, upgraded carpet up stairs, hall and bedrooms. Unit has been freshened with paint touch-ups throughout so is ready for new occupants. CALL JACI WOODS Seven Gables 714-833-4746 for private tour. Boasts direct access to garage with epoxied floor. Very clean, open and bright residence - Some custom remote controlled window coverings. Kitchen features lovely quartz counter tops, easy-clean tile back splash, crisp white cabinetry with soft-close doors/drawers, huge kitchen and center island with breakfast bar - Whirlpool SS gas 5-burner cook top, oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED - open to family room. Nice highlights include recessed lighting throughout, high ceilings, crown mouldings - this a comfortable, relaxing home away from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. There is a 2nd fl laundry room with storage cabinetry, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Master bath (as well as hall bath) feature dual sinks, quartz counter tops. Master bedroom offers a ceiling fan, trey ceiling, large walk-in closet. Entertainers' great back yard is private with covered patio. Cypress Village is a newer, resort-style village, is within walking distance to middle and elementary schools - there are many parks nearby, the clubhouse, sports fields, tennis, Jeffrey Trail is miles of beautiful nature trails. Convenient access to 5 fwy, 133, Spectrum shopping and much, much more!