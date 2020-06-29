All apartments in Irvine
102 Island Coral
Last updated January 11 2020 at 3:01 AM

102 Island Coral

102 Island Coral · No Longer Available
Location

102 Island Coral, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
What a beautiful home featuring a formal entry hall, wonderful hardwood flooring on 1st floor, upgraded carpet up stairs, hall and bedrooms. Unit has been freshened with paint touch-ups throughout so is ready for new occupants. CALL JACI WOODS Seven Gables 714-833-4746 for private tour. Boasts direct access to garage with epoxied floor. Very clean, open and bright residence - Some custom remote controlled window coverings. Kitchen features lovely quartz counter tops, easy-clean tile back splash, crisp white cabinetry with soft-close doors/drawers, huge kitchen and center island with breakfast bar - Whirlpool SS gas 5-burner cook top, oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED - open to family room. Nice highlights include recessed lighting throughout, high ceilings, crown mouldings - this a comfortable, relaxing home away from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. There is a 2nd fl laundry room with storage cabinetry, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Master bath (as well as hall bath) feature dual sinks, quartz counter tops. Master bedroom offers a ceiling fan, trey ceiling, large walk-in closet. Entertainers' great back yard is private with covered patio. Cypress Village is a newer, resort-style village, is within walking distance to middle and elementary schools - there are many parks nearby, the clubhouse, sports fields, tennis, Jeffrey Trail is miles of beautiful nature trails. Convenient access to 5 fwy, 133, Spectrum shopping and much, much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Island Coral have any available units?
102 Island Coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 102 Island Coral have?
Some of 102 Island Coral's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Island Coral currently offering any rent specials?
102 Island Coral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Island Coral pet-friendly?
No, 102 Island Coral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 102 Island Coral offer parking?
Yes, 102 Island Coral offers parking.
Does 102 Island Coral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Island Coral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Island Coral have a pool?
Yes, 102 Island Coral has a pool.
Does 102 Island Coral have accessible units?
No, 102 Island Coral does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Island Coral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Island Coral has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Island Coral have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Island Coral does not have units with air conditioning.

