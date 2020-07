Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Irvine offers a comfortable living room with hardwood floors and a freshly painted interior. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double bowl sink, accented lighting and custom white cabinetry. Oversized master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and private updated bathroom. This home also features two large bedrooms with carpet and updated full bath and half bath. Outside you will find a secluded patio perfect for relaxing on a hot day. Conveniently this home has a washer and dryer and two car garage for easy parking. Take a nice stroll to the nearby Knollcrest or Quail Hill community park. Perfect location with only a 5 minute drive to the grocery store and easy access to the 405 freeway. This property won't last long!