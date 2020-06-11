All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 102 Briarwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
102 Briarwood
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:06 PM

102 Briarwood

102 Briarwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

102 Briarwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
new construction
tennis court
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome in the inner E Yale Loop of North Lake Woodbridge. Home features remodeled kitchen with inside laundry and walk-in pantry, private garden patio with direct access to 2-car parking featuring newly constructed carports and ample guest parking. Upstairs master bedroom is light, bright and spacious with ample closet space. The 2 remaining bedrooms offer plenty of natural light, closet space and privacy. The 2-story floor plan once a model home enhances privacy and includes a living room complete with wood burning fireplace. Laminate flooring, tile and carpet mix create a warmth throughout this neutral toned home. Double-paned vinyl windows and recessed lighting are also unique features throughout. This highly sought after community features many parks, adult and family friendly pools complete with splash pad, BBQ areas, 2 lakes that offer sailing, canoeing, kayaking and more, beach club, lagoon area, tennis courts, clubhouses and nationally recognized elementary, middle and high schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Briarwood have any available units?
102 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 102 Briarwood have?
Some of 102 Briarwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
102 Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 102 Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 102 Briarwood offer parking?
Yes, 102 Briarwood offers parking.
Does 102 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Briarwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Briarwood have a pool?
Yes, 102 Briarwood has a pool.
Does 102 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 102 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Briarwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology