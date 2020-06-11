102 Briarwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill guest parking new construction tennis court

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome in the inner E Yale Loop of North Lake Woodbridge. Home features remodeled kitchen with inside laundry and walk-in pantry, private garden patio with direct access to 2-car parking featuring newly constructed carports and ample guest parking. Upstairs master bedroom is light, bright and spacious with ample closet space. The 2 remaining bedrooms offer plenty of natural light, closet space and privacy. The 2-story floor plan once a model home enhances privacy and includes a living room complete with wood burning fireplace. Laminate flooring, tile and carpet mix create a warmth throughout this neutral toned home. Double-paned vinyl windows and recessed lighting are also unique features throughout. This highly sought after community features many parks, adult and family friendly pools complete with splash pad, BBQ areas, 2 lakes that offer sailing, canoeing, kayaking and more, beach club, lagoon area, tennis courts, clubhouses and nationally recognized elementary, middle and high schools.