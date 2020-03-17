All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

1010 Quail Ridge

1010 Quail Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Quail Ridge, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/19 Looking for Roommate in 2-bedroom apartment - Property Id: 130951

THIS IS A ROOM AVAILABLE IN A 2-BEDROOM APARTMENT. I AM VACATING THE APARTMENT AND LOOKING FOR A REPLACEMENT. Room will become available July 1st 2019, with some flexibility on the exact date. Spacious apartment in gorgeous apartment community at the heart of Irvine. Comes with washer/dryer inside the apartment, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, stove, microwave, air conditioning and attached garage. I will be moving out, and so you would be taking over my room. It has an adjacent private bathroom, which includes its own shower. Roommate has two cats, which he fully take very good care of. They mostly keep to themselves. Price is only rent, does not include utilities. Utilities generally run 100-200$ a month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130951
Property Id 130951

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4963374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Quail Ridge have any available units?
1010 Quail Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1010 Quail Ridge have?
Some of 1010 Quail Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Quail Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Quail Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Quail Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Quail Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Quail Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Quail Ridge offers parking.
Does 1010 Quail Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Quail Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Quail Ridge have a pool?
No, 1010 Quail Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Quail Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1010 Quail Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Quail Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Quail Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Quail Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1010 Quail Ridge has units with air conditioning.
