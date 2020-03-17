1010 Quail Ridge

Amenities

THIS IS A ROOM AVAILABLE IN A 2-BEDROOM APARTMENT. I AM VACATING THE APARTMENT AND LOOKING FOR A REPLACEMENT. Room will become available July 1st 2019, with some flexibility on the exact date. Spacious apartment in gorgeous apartment community at the heart of Irvine. Comes with washer/dryer inside the apartment, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, stove, microwave, air conditioning and attached garage. I will be moving out, and so you would be taking over my room. It has an adjacent private bathroom, which includes its own shower. Roommate has two cats, which he fully take very good care of. They mostly keep to themselves. Price is only rent, does not include utilities. Utilities generally run 100-200$ a month.

