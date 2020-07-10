All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 100 Sky Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
100 Sky Heights
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

100 Sky Heights

100 Sky Heights · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

100 Sky Heights, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new two-story contemporary Single-Family Design home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the guard-gated community, the Reserve at Orchard Hills, Corner lot. It has bright open floor plan with $60k+ option upgraded. Mountain view from second floor master room. Living room and master room have morning sun. Very bright.Walking in Pantry has large space.Customized curtain.The design concept of the backyard is very simple with low maintenance requirements. is conveniently located within 3 Mins walking distance to the resort-style community park and nearby Orchard Hills community shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Sky Heights have any available units?
100 Sky Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Sky Heights have?
Some of 100 Sky Heights's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Sky Heights currently offering any rent specials?
100 Sky Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Sky Heights pet-friendly?
No, 100 Sky Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Sky Heights offer parking?
Yes, 100 Sky Heights offers parking.
Does 100 Sky Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Sky Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Sky Heights have a pool?
No, 100 Sky Heights does not have a pool.
Does 100 Sky Heights have accessible units?
No, 100 Sky Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Sky Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Sky Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Sky Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Sky Heights does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology