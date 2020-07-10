100 Sky Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand new two-story contemporary Single-Family Design home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the guard-gated community, the Reserve at Orchard Hills, Corner lot. It has bright open floor plan with $60k+ option upgraded. Mountain view from second floor master room. Living room and master room have morning sun. Very bright.Walking in Pantry has large space.Customized curtain.The design concept of the backyard is very simple with low maintenance requirements. is conveniently located within 3 Mins walking distance to the resort-style community park and nearby Orchard Hills community shopping center.