Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

100 Rembrandt

100 Rembrandt · No Longer Available
Location

100 Rembrandt, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Conveniently locates in Stonegate community and steps away from famous Jeffrey Trail Open Space. This San Mateo plan 1 model offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with spacious great room design. Gourmet kitchen provides granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, central island, and direct access to private backyard. Beautiful engineer wood flooring throughout the entire first floor. Upgraded carpet with anti-stain feature on all bedrooms and stairs. Laundry room equipped with washer and dryer prepares convenient living. Backyard with covered patio allows family and friend enjoy gathering under California sunshine. Walking distance to the Blue Ribbon Award winning Stonegate Elementary School. Sports facilities, shopping, entertainment and beaches are close-by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Rembrandt have any available units?
100 Rembrandt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Rembrandt have?
Some of 100 Rembrandt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Rembrandt currently offering any rent specials?
100 Rembrandt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Rembrandt pet-friendly?
No, 100 Rembrandt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Rembrandt offer parking?
No, 100 Rembrandt does not offer parking.
Does 100 Rembrandt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Rembrandt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Rembrandt have a pool?
No, 100 Rembrandt does not have a pool.
Does 100 Rembrandt have accessible units?
No, 100 Rembrandt does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Rembrandt have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Rembrandt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Rembrandt have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Rembrandt does not have units with air conditioning.

