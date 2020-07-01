100 Rembrandt

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Conveniently locates in Stonegate community and steps away from famous Jeffrey Trail Open Space. This San Mateo plan 1 model offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with spacious great room design. Gourmet kitchen provides granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, central island, and direct access to private backyard. Beautiful engineer wood flooring throughout the entire first floor. Upgraded carpet with anti-stain feature on all bedrooms and stairs. Laundry room equipped with washer and dryer prepares convenient living. Backyard with covered patio allows family and friend enjoy gathering under California sunshine. Walking distance to the Blue Ribbon Award winning Stonegate Elementary School. Sports facilities, shopping, entertainment and beaches are close-by.