100 Panorama

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction

This beautiful custom home is located high up in the hills of HIDDEN CANYON, a guard gated community. The grand two-story foyer of the spectacular Santa Monica floorplan features dual staircases for a magnificent entryway. The stunning master bedroom divides the space for an attractive master retreat. The expansive covered patio wraps around the back of the house, offering an excellent setting for outdoor living. Numerous additional highlights include a well-equipped kitchen with two islands, counter seating, plenty of counter space, and access to the great room, which includes a fireplace; a walk-in pantry; a planning center; a formal dining room; a first-floor secondary bedroom with a full bath and a walk-in closet; three second-floor secondary bedrooms - each with a private bath; a large bonus room for versatile living space; and a dramatic second-floor overlook. The amazing infinite edge pool with Jacuzzi is the most relaxing area in the house.

Amazing outdoor area with elevated pool, spa and BBQ, fruit trees and views. Also included is the community recreation center and community amenities. You will love this.