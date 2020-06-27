All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

100 Panorama

100 Panorama · No Longer Available
Location

100 Panorama, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Medical and Science Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
This beautiful custom home is located high up in the hills of HIDDEN CANYON, a guard gated community. The grand two-story foyer of the spectacular Santa Monica floorplan features dual staircases for a magnificent entryway. The stunning master bedroom divides the space for an attractive master retreat. The expansive covered patio wraps around the back of the house, offering an excellent setting for outdoor living. Numerous additional highlights include a well-equipped kitchen with two islands, counter seating, plenty of counter space, and access to the great room, which includes a fireplace; a walk-in pantry; a planning center; a formal dining room; a first-floor secondary bedroom with a full bath and a walk-in closet; three second-floor secondary bedrooms - each with a private bath; a large bonus room for versatile living space; and a dramatic second-floor overlook. The amazing infinite edge pool with Jacuzzi is the most relaxing area in the house.
Amazing outdoor area with elevated pool, spa and BBQ, fruit trees and views. Also included is the community recreation center and community amenities. You will love this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Panorama have any available units?
100 Panorama doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Panorama have?
Some of 100 Panorama's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Panorama currently offering any rent specials?
100 Panorama is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Panorama pet-friendly?
No, 100 Panorama is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Panorama offer parking?
No, 100 Panorama does not offer parking.
Does 100 Panorama have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Panorama does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Panorama have a pool?
Yes, 100 Panorama has a pool.
Does 100 Panorama have accessible units?
No, 100 Panorama does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Panorama have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Panorama does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Panorama have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Panorama does not have units with air conditioning.
