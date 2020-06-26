All apartments in Irvine
100 Overbrook
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

100 Overbrook

100 Overbrook · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

100 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two Bedrooms with two baths, and two car attached garage. Upgraded custom granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Tankless water heater, recessed lighting, two car direct access garage with plenty of storage space. Vaulted ceilings, very bright and private unit. Brand new plantations shutters. Indoor laundry space. Upgraded master bathroom with marble counter top. Walking distance to Stonegate elementary. Located in the Northwood high school attendance area. Just a short walk to shopping and restaurants. Short drive to the Irvine spectrum and Irvine Valley college.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Overbrook have any available units?
100 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Overbrook have?
Some of 100 Overbrook's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
100 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 100 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 100 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 100 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Overbrook have a pool?
No, 100 Overbrook does not have a pool.
Does 100 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 100 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Overbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
