Last updated August 11 2019 at 11:05 PM

100 Eagle Point

100 Eagle Pt · No Longer Available
Location

100 Eagle Pt, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming second floor 3 bedroom two bath condo. Unit has been freshly painted and boasts of laminate wood flooring, inside laundry with washer and dryer. Kitchen has granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Kitchen and dining room area are combined which is perfect for entertaining. The living room is nicely sized with a patio door leading to a spacious deck/balcony. The balcony area also has a storage area perfect for putting those items out of sight. The bathrooms have granite counters and nice wooden cabinetry with travertine tiles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Eagle Point have any available units?
100 Eagle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Eagle Point have?
Some of 100 Eagle Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Eagle Point currently offering any rent specials?
100 Eagle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Eagle Point pet-friendly?
No, 100 Eagle Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Eagle Point offer parking?
No, 100 Eagle Point does not offer parking.
Does 100 Eagle Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Eagle Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Eagle Point have a pool?
No, 100 Eagle Point does not have a pool.
Does 100 Eagle Point have accessible units?
No, 100 Eagle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Eagle Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Eagle Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Eagle Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Eagle Point does not have units with air conditioning.
