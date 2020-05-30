100 Eagle Point

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming second floor 3 bedroom two bath condo. Unit has been freshly painted and boasts of laminate wood flooring, inside laundry with washer and dryer. Kitchen has granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Kitchen and dining room area are combined which is perfect for entertaining. The living room is nicely sized with a patio door leading to a spacious deck/balcony. The balcony area also has a storage area perfect for putting those items out of sight. The bathrooms have granite counters and nice wooden cabinetry with travertine tiles.