Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Windrow
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:42 PM

10 Windrow

10 Windrow · No Longer Available
Location

10 Windrow, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous! Completely remodeled! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Patio home in a quiet location in the sought-after Orange Tree community of Irvine! Upgraded throughout including a spacious open kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and center island with breakfast bar. There are beautiful bamboo floors, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and a cozy stone fireplace. Other amenities include a large 2-car attached garage and a newly landscaped private rear patio. Enjoy your community pools, spas, tennis courts, exercise room and clubhouse. Close to parks, schools, shopping at the Irvine Spectrum and Irvine Valley College.
Call or text Ed 949-533-7200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Windrow have any available units?
10 Windrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Windrow have?
Some of 10 Windrow's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Windrow currently offering any rent specials?
10 Windrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Windrow pet-friendly?
No, 10 Windrow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Windrow offer parking?
Yes, 10 Windrow offers parking.
Does 10 Windrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Windrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Windrow have a pool?
Yes, 10 Windrow has a pool.
Does 10 Windrow have accessible units?
No, 10 Windrow does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Windrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Windrow has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Windrow have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Windrow does not have units with air conditioning.

