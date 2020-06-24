10 Windrow

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous! Completely remodeled! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Patio home in a quiet location in the sought-after Orange Tree community of Irvine! Upgraded throughout including a spacious open kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and center island with breakfast bar. There are beautiful bamboo floors, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and a cozy stone fireplace. Other amenities include a large 2-car attached garage and a newly landscaped private rear patio. Enjoy your community pools, spas, tennis courts, exercise room and clubhouse. Close to parks, schools, shopping at the Irvine Spectrum and Irvine Valley College.

Call or text Ed 949-533-7200