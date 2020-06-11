All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

10 Trapani

10 Trapani · No Longer Available
Location

10 Trapani, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful inviting 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths and 2 car garage in great location. Desirable size of backyard which is perfect for outdoor entertainment and BBQ. Remodeled kitchen with designer backsplash and cabinets. Wood floors in living, dinning and family room. Formal living and dinning area. Family room with fire place. Breakfast nook with the view of backyard. Separate laundry room. Upgraded bath rooms. Good size master bedrooms with 2 walking closets. Plantation shutters. Refrigerator included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Trapani have any available units?
10 Trapani doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Trapani have?
Some of 10 Trapani's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Trapani currently offering any rent specials?
10 Trapani is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Trapani pet-friendly?
No, 10 Trapani is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Trapani offer parking?
Yes, 10 Trapani offers parking.
Does 10 Trapani have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Trapani does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Trapani have a pool?
No, 10 Trapani does not have a pool.
Does 10 Trapani have accessible units?
No, 10 Trapani does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Trapani have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Trapani does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Trapani have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Trapani does not have units with air conditioning.
