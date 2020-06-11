10 Trapani

Amenities

Beautiful inviting 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths and 2 car garage in great location. Desirable size of backyard which is perfect for outdoor entertainment and BBQ. Remodeled kitchen with designer backsplash and cabinets. Wood floors in living, dinning and family room. Formal living and dinning area. Family room with fire place. Breakfast nook with the view of backyard. Separate laundry room. Upgraded bath rooms. Good size master bedrooms with 2 walking closets. Plantation shutters. Refrigerator included without warranty.