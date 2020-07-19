All apartments in Irvine
10 SARENA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10 SARENA

10 Sarena · No Longer Available
Location

10 Sarena, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Ultra Modern beautiful home with Spectacular views!! Located in one of a kind gated community of Turtle Rock Pointe! This desirable floor plan with vaulted ceilings, and abundant natural light offers ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. Living room with two-story ceilings, roaring fireplace, and lots of windows overlooks the peaceful private patio, green belt and amazing Canyon views! Formal dining area plus a cozy breakfast nook, both open to the kitchen and the yard. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, fully remodeled modern master bathroom with soaking tub, enclosed shower, dual vanities and ample closet space with more views! A secondary master bedroom, plus a spacious open loft which is perfect for a home office or can be used as a third bedroom. Lots of storage space throughout the house, *inside laundry room*two community pools & spas* extensive GREENBELTS*only MINUTES to UCI, John Wayne, freeways, Concordia, biking/hiking trails, beaches, plus world-class shopping & dining. Assigned to University high school, Rancho Middle School, and Bonita canyon elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 SARENA have any available units?
10 SARENA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 SARENA have?
Some of 10 SARENA's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 SARENA currently offering any rent specials?
10 SARENA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 SARENA pet-friendly?
No, 10 SARENA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 SARENA offer parking?
Yes, 10 SARENA offers parking.
Does 10 SARENA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 SARENA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 SARENA have a pool?
Yes, 10 SARENA has a pool.
Does 10 SARENA have accessible units?
No, 10 SARENA does not have accessible units.
Does 10 SARENA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 SARENA has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 SARENA have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 SARENA does not have units with air conditioning.
