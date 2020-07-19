Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Ultra Modern beautiful home with Spectacular views!! Located in one of a kind gated community of Turtle Rock Pointe! This desirable floor plan with vaulted ceilings, and abundant natural light offers ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. Living room with two-story ceilings, roaring fireplace, and lots of windows overlooks the peaceful private patio, green belt and amazing Canyon views! Formal dining area plus a cozy breakfast nook, both open to the kitchen and the yard. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, fully remodeled modern master bathroom with soaking tub, enclosed shower, dual vanities and ample closet space with more views! A secondary master bedroom, plus a spacious open loft which is perfect for a home office or can be used as a third bedroom. Lots of storage space throughout the house, *inside laundry room*two community pools & spas* extensive GREENBELTS*only MINUTES to UCI, John Wayne, freeways, Concordia, biking/hiking trails, beaches, plus world-class shopping & dining. Assigned to University high school, Rancho Middle School, and Bonita canyon elementary school.