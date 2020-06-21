All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

10 Rainbow Ridge

10 Rainbow Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

10 Rainbow Ridge, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Nestled in a quaint community of just 44 homes, this fantastic single level condo offers a serene location with relaxing views of greenbelts and surrounding mature landscaping. Remodeled throughout, this popular lower Sage model is the only model that provides direct access from the garage to the house. Newly installed wood floors are in every room and are complimented by freshly painted interiors, crisp white baseboards and new plantation shutters. Offering rare 9' ceilings, this open floorplan has a large great room with stylish fireplace and an adjoining dining area which enjoy views of the beautifully manicured grounds. A darling outside patio is perfect to entertain guests or enjoy a morning cup of coffee while reading the daily news. The kitchen boasts granite counters, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, refrigerator, microwave and a brand new dishwasher. The oversized master bedroom offers views of the greenbelt and has a great master bath with an abundance of closet space, remodeled vanities with quartz counters and a sleek walk in shower. The second bedroom is good sized and shares the remodeled bathroom including a tub/shower with a barn door style enclosure and vanity with quartz counters. There is lots of storage throughout and the individual laundry room includes front loading washer & dryer. Nearby community amenities include tennis courts, 1/2 basketball court, pool, spas & more. What's not to like!!??

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Rainbow Ridge have any available units?
10 Rainbow Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Rainbow Ridge have?
Some of 10 Rainbow Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Rainbow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
10 Rainbow Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Rainbow Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 10 Rainbow Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Rainbow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 10 Rainbow Ridge does offer parking.
Does 10 Rainbow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Rainbow Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Rainbow Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 10 Rainbow Ridge has a pool.
Does 10 Rainbow Ridge have accessible units?
No, 10 Rainbow Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Rainbow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Rainbow Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Rainbow Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Rainbow Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
