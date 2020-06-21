10 Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Nestled in a quaint community of just 44 homes, this fantastic single level condo offers a serene location with relaxing views of greenbelts and surrounding mature landscaping. Remodeled throughout, this popular lower Sage model is the only model that provides direct access from the garage to the house. Newly installed wood floors are in every room and are complimented by freshly painted interiors, crisp white baseboards and new plantation shutters. Offering rare 9' ceilings, this open floorplan has a large great room with stylish fireplace and an adjoining dining area which enjoy views of the beautifully manicured grounds. A darling outside patio is perfect to entertain guests or enjoy a morning cup of coffee while reading the daily news. The kitchen boasts granite counters, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, refrigerator, microwave and a brand new dishwasher. The oversized master bedroom offers views of the greenbelt and has a great master bath with an abundance of closet space, remodeled vanities with quartz counters and a sleek walk in shower. The second bedroom is good sized and shares the remodeled bathroom including a tub/shower with a barn door style enclosure and vanity with quartz counters. There is lots of storage throughout and the individual laundry room includes front loading washer & dryer. Nearby community amenities include tennis courts, 1/2 basketball court, pool, spas & more. What's not to like!!??