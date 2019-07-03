10 Oak Tree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Tucked away in the prestigious University Park community lies this hidden gem, boasting a front courtyard and a versatile backyard. Very bright and spacious 3 bedroom home, separate kitchen and dining room. The balcony off the roomy master bedroom will be your perfect haven at the end of a long day. Surrounded by tons of trees, parks and community pools, walking trails and shopping centers. Close proximity to elementary and middle school, UC Irvine campus. come to enjoy the safest city in US and prestigious awarding-winning public schools.