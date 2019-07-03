All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

10 Oak Tree Lane

10 Oak Tree Lane · (949) 870-9338
Location

10 Oak Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Tucked away in the prestigious University Park community lies this hidden gem, boasting a front courtyard and a versatile backyard. Very bright and spacious 3 bedroom home, separate kitchen and dining room. The balcony off the roomy master bedroom will be your perfect haven at the end of a long day. Surrounded by tons of trees, parks and community pools, walking trails and shopping centers. Close proximity to elementary and middle school, UC Irvine campus. come to enjoy the safest city in US and prestigious awarding-winning public schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

