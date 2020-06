Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single family house totally remodeled 2 years ago from plumbing to all features throughout. Right in front of the park. First floor master suite with walk in shower for elderly parents or guests. Very special interior structure with contemporary stone interior inside and outside. Wood flooring. 4 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with private balcony, large ensuite custom bathroom with large walk in closet. Modern appearance and contemporary 2 car attached garage. Full size drive way and a lot of parking space along the street. A short distance to Northwood high school and close to shops , restaurants and freeway5.