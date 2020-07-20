All apartments in Irvine
10 Imperial Aisle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10 Imperial Aisle

10 Imperial Aisle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

10 Imperial Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
End unit location in desirable gated community of Corte Bella in Westpark. Living room with granite fireplace. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite upstairs with walk-in closet, dual vanity, tub, and separate shower. Den could be second bedroom or office. All bright and light with fresh white paint and new upgraded hardwood floors. Vaulted ceilings. Recessed lighting. Washer and dryer included. Corte Bella association amenities include pool, spa, BBQ, privacy gates, water. Westpark association amenities parks, sport courts, pools, and greenbelt. Large city park nearby has baseball fields, soccer fields, tot lot, playground, tennis courts, pavilions, and more. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, movies, and close to great schools. Contact Maxine, 714-222-1111, maxine@maxinelarson.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Imperial Aisle have any available units?
10 Imperial Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Imperial Aisle have?
Some of 10 Imperial Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Imperial Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
10 Imperial Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Imperial Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 10 Imperial Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Imperial Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 10 Imperial Aisle offers parking.
Does 10 Imperial Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Imperial Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Imperial Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 10 Imperial Aisle has a pool.
Does 10 Imperial Aisle have accessible units?
No, 10 Imperial Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Imperial Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Imperial Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Imperial Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Imperial Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
