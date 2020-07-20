10 Imperial Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

End unit location in desirable gated community of Corte Bella in Westpark. Living room with granite fireplace. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite upstairs with walk-in closet, dual vanity, tub, and separate shower. Den could be second bedroom or office. All bright and light with fresh white paint and new upgraded hardwood floors. Vaulted ceilings. Recessed lighting. Washer and dryer included. Corte Bella association amenities include pool, spa, BBQ, privacy gates, water. Westpark association amenities parks, sport courts, pools, and greenbelt. Large city park nearby has baseball fields, soccer fields, tot lot, playground, tennis courts, pavilions, and more. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, movies, and close to great schools. Contact Maxine, 714-222-1111, maxine@maxinelarson.com.