Irvine, CA
10 Clear Creek
10 Clear Creek

10 Clear Creek
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

10 Clear Creek, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home was former Model Home with 5 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 baths on a almost 8500 sqft lot located in the prestigious guard gated Trailwood Community of Northwood Pointe. Two attached car garage with large drive way, a gym converted by a third car split garage. Stunning entry to an exceptional high ceiling leading to a formal living room. Main floor bedroom with its own bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, built in kitchen appliances, island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, stainless oven and refrigerator that opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Upstair features a spacious loft/den with build in bookshelf, master suite, two guest rooms, and a junior master suite with its own private staircase access. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, soaking bathtub, glass enclosure shower, toilet room and sitting room retreat area.
First floor laundry room with but in cabinets, sink and laundry chute. Family room opens to an court yard and large back year with kids playing area including a slide, swing, and so much more.

Association offers swimming pool facilities, tennis court and private access to Hicks Canyon hiking trail. Close to shopping center, freeway, toll-road and award winning schools, Canyon View elementary, Sierra Vista Middle and Northwood HS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Clear Creek have any available units?
10 Clear Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Clear Creek have?
Some of 10 Clear Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Clear Creek currently offering any rent specials?
10 Clear Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Clear Creek pet-friendly?
No, 10 Clear Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Clear Creek offer parking?
Yes, 10 Clear Creek offers parking.
Does 10 Clear Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Clear Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Clear Creek have a pool?
Yes, 10 Clear Creek has a pool.
Does 10 Clear Creek have accessible units?
No, 10 Clear Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Clear Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Clear Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Clear Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Clear Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

