10 Clear Creek

This beautiful home was former Model Home with 5 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 baths on a almost 8500 sqft lot located in the prestigious guard gated Trailwood Community of Northwood Pointe. Two attached car garage with large drive way, a gym converted by a third car split garage. Stunning entry to an exceptional high ceiling leading to a formal living room. Main floor bedroom with its own bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, built in kitchen appliances, island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, stainless oven and refrigerator that opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Upstair features a spacious loft/den with build in bookshelf, master suite, two guest rooms, and a junior master suite with its own private staircase access. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, soaking bathtub, glass enclosure shower, toilet room and sitting room retreat area.

First floor laundry room with but in cabinets, sink and laundry chute. Family room opens to an court yard and large back year with kids playing area including a slide, swing, and so much more.



Association offers swimming pool facilities, tennis court and private access to Hicks Canyon hiking trail. Close to shopping center, freeway, toll-road and award winning schools, Canyon View elementary, Sierra Vista Middle and Northwood HS