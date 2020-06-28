10 Cedarlake

Amenities

Located within the prestigious Lakeside Community of Woodbridge. This 3 bedroom, two and a half bath home is just steps from the South Lake. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, skylight, custom fireplace and dining room that opens up to an outside entertaining area with designer built bar and barbeque. Kitchen offers chef inspired appliances including built-in dual oven, executive cook top stove and extended granite island for extra prep space and seating. Wood flooring, updated windows, custom entertainment center with surround sound speakers. Master bath includes dual sinks and oversized custom-built shower. Huge walk in closet, plus large master suite with retreat that can be used as an office of quiet reading nook. Private laundry room with additional built-in storage area and attached direct garage access. Walking distance to award winning schools. Woodbridge provides numerous trails, over 20 pools, 16 spas and 20 tennis courts.