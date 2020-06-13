10 Beechwood

Amenities
Well located single level detached home in Irvine's Village of Woodbridge. Total renovation completed four years ago with new kitchen & bathroom cabinets and granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, new interior & exterior paint, new 20" tile and carpet throughout, new vinyl windows, new fixtures, new mirrored wardrobe doors, new window coverings, so much more! Steps to parks (family & adult only facilities, tennis club, shopping & Woodbridge's North Lake & Beach Club. Easy walking distance to all schools (Eastshore ELementary, Lakeside Middle and Woodbridge High). Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features a gas/wood fireplace, spacious & private backyard, and attached 2-car garage.