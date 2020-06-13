All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Beechwood
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

10 Beechwood

10 Beechwood · No Longer Available
Location

10 Beechwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Well located single level detached home in Irvine's Village of Woodbridge. Total renovation completed four years ago with new kitchen & bathroom cabinets and granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, new interior & exterior paint, new 20" tile and carpet throughout, new vinyl windows, new fixtures, new mirrored wardrobe doors, new window coverings, so much more! Steps to parks (family & adult only facilities, tennis club, shopping & Woodbridge's North Lake & Beach Club. Easy walking distance to all schools (Eastshore ELementary, Lakeside Middle and Woodbridge High). Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features a gas/wood fireplace, spacious & private backyard, and attached 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Beechwood have any available units?
10 Beechwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Beechwood have?
Some of 10 Beechwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Beechwood currently offering any rent specials?
10 Beechwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Beechwood pet-friendly?
No, 10 Beechwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Beechwood offer parking?
Yes, 10 Beechwood offers parking.
Does 10 Beechwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Beechwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Beechwood have a pool?
No, 10 Beechwood does not have a pool.
Does 10 Beechwood have accessible units?
No, 10 Beechwood does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Beechwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Beechwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Beechwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Beechwood does not have units with air conditioning.
