10 Beechwood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Well located single level detached home in Irvine's Village of Woodbridge. Total renovation completed four years ago with new kitchen & bathroom cabinets and granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, new interior & exterior paint, new 20" tile and carpet throughout, new vinyl windows, new fixtures, new mirrored wardrobe doors, new window coverings, so much more! Steps to parks (family & adult only facilities, tennis club, shopping & Woodbridge's North Lake & Beach Club. Easy walking distance to all schools (Eastshore ELementary, Lakeside Middle and Woodbridge High). Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features a gas/wood fireplace, spacious & private backyard, and attached 2-car garage.