1 Westmoreland

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Relax by the water after a day of hard work! Recently renovated house perfect for families of people working in Silicone Valley. Quiet neighborhood, cul-de-sac next to a park with playground, and tennis courts; public pool in the next block, beach with additional playground at walking distance. House has private dock and 2 kayaks. Relax watching birds on Bird Island, a bird reserve in the Marina Lagoon!

Well-behaved pets are allowed. Dog park is around the corner. Enjoy biking on the Bay Trail to Coyote Point or to Foster City or Redwood Shores (Oracle).

House is 10 minutes to SFO and Oracle, 25 minutes form downtown San Francisco and 30 minutes from Half Moon Bay.

The house has Living room with dining area, galley kitchen and family room overlooking the water, 1 master bedroom (with full bathroom with shower) and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New high-end kitchen appliances.