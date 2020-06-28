All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1 Westmoreland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1 Westmoreland
Last updated December 11 2019 at 10:25 AM

1 Westmoreland

1 Westmoreland · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1 Westmoreland, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Relax by the water after a day of hard work! Recently renovated house perfect for families of people working in Silicone Valley. Quiet neighborhood, cul-de-sac next to a park with playground, and tennis courts; public pool in the next block, beach with additional playground at walking distance. House has private dock and 2 kayaks. Relax watching birds on Bird Island, a bird reserve in the Marina Lagoon!
Well-behaved pets are allowed. Dog park is around the corner. Enjoy biking on the Bay Trail to Coyote Point or to Foster City or Redwood Shores (Oracle).
House is 10 minutes to SFO and Oracle, 25 minutes form downtown San Francisco and 30 minutes from Half Moon Bay.
The house has Living room with dining area, galley kitchen and family room overlooking the water, 1 master bedroom (with full bathroom with shower) and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New high-end kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Westmoreland have any available units?
1 Westmoreland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Westmoreland have?
Some of 1 Westmoreland's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Westmoreland currently offering any rent specials?
1 Westmoreland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Westmoreland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Westmoreland is pet friendly.
Does 1 Westmoreland offer parking?
No, 1 Westmoreland does not offer parking.
Does 1 Westmoreland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Westmoreland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Westmoreland have a pool?
Yes, 1 Westmoreland has a pool.
Does 1 Westmoreland have accessible units?
No, 1 Westmoreland does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Westmoreland have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Westmoreland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Westmoreland have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Westmoreland does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology