1 Valmarana Aisle

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Beautiful 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom Townhomes located in West Park, Irvine is looking for a new tenant. This is unique a designed multi-level home has Living space is separated floor from Kitchen and Family room. Gourmet Kitchen has beautiful Granite stone countertops with Island, Stainless steel appliance and plenty of storage cabinets in the dining area. Fireplace in the Family room. There is Den/ Office area in the middle level and Third room is separate level and it is the perfect room for excise room or guest room. Nice to have Laundry is inside. The community has a pool and spa. Close to Irvine famous Blue-ribbon schools, shopping malls, Movie theater, Restaurants, Parks, walking the trail and much more. Enjoy Irvine Living!