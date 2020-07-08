All apartments in Irvine
1 Rincon
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1 Rincon

1 Rincon · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

1 Rincon, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Located within Northwood Village's Canyon Creek, one of the most prestigious communities in all if Irvine. Canyon Creek is a small gated community of appx 133 homes featuring association pool, spa, tennis courts, tot lot and community movie nights and parties year-round. This recently renovated home features new simulated wood flooring, new tile, new interior paint top to bottom, newer HVAC system, new appliances and get this a new natural gas-powered BBQ. There are 4 spacious and I mean spacious bedrooms including one on the main floor. The kitchen was recently remodeled and features New Kitchen Aid appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash as well as a walk-in pantry. You will fall in love with huge master bedroom that has cathedral ceilings, a romantic fireplace and get this, even a wet bar. We didn’t stop there, the master bathroom is huge, it includes an oversized shower and separate luxurious Roman style bathtub!!! You want more? This home sits on one of the largest lots in the tract…You are going to absolutely love the backyard…There is plenty of room to play croquet or even set up a volleyball court. We have a separate laundry room and we have included the washer and dryer and no extra cost!!!! Hurry...this one wont last!!!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Rincon have any available units?
1 Rincon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Rincon have?
Some of 1 Rincon's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Rincon currently offering any rent specials?
1 Rincon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Rincon pet-friendly?
No, 1 Rincon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Rincon offer parking?
Yes, 1 Rincon offers parking.
Does 1 Rincon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Rincon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Rincon have a pool?
Yes, 1 Rincon has a pool.
Does 1 Rincon have accessible units?
No, 1 Rincon does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Rincon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Rincon has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Rincon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Rincon has units with air conditioning.

