Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Located within Northwood Village's Canyon Creek, one of the most prestigious communities in all if Irvine. Canyon Creek is a small gated community of appx 133 homes featuring association pool, spa, tennis courts, tot lot and community movie nights and parties year-round. This recently renovated home features new simulated wood flooring, new tile, new interior paint top to bottom, newer HVAC system, new appliances and get this a new natural gas-powered BBQ. There are 4 spacious and I mean spacious bedrooms including one on the main floor. The kitchen was recently remodeled and features New Kitchen Aid appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash as well as a walk-in pantry. You will fall in love with huge master bedroom that has cathedral ceilings, a romantic fireplace and get this, even a wet bar. We didn’t stop there, the master bathroom is huge, it includes an oversized shower and separate luxurious Roman style bathtub!!! You want more? This home sits on one of the largest lots in the tract…You are going to absolutely love the backyard…There is plenty of room to play croquet or even set up a volleyball court. We have a separate laundry room and we have included the washer and dryer and no extra cost!!!! Hurry...this one wont last!!!!!

