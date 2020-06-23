All apartments in Irvine
1 Ninos

1 Ninos · No Longer Available
Location

1 Ninos, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Northwood Home situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. This Home features Four Bedrooms, Fifth bedroom is large and features a Wet Bar. Master Suite with mirrored wardrobe doors, lots of closet space and organizers. Family Room with Fireplace and yet another Wet Bar. Newly updated Kitchen with Garden Window overlooking lush Back Yard. Separate Laundry Room. Plenty of cabinets throughout home for lots of storage. One-Year-New Roof. Storage shelves in Garage. Extra long driveway. Beautiful backyard very relaxing and private! Steps away from the award winning Santiago Elementary School. Association facilities included lighted Tennis Courts, Swimming Pools and Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Ninos have any available units?
1 Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Ninos have?
Some of 1 Ninos's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Ninos currently offering any rent specials?
1 Ninos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Ninos pet-friendly?
No, 1 Ninos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Ninos offer parking?
Yes, 1 Ninos does offer parking.
Does 1 Ninos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Ninos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Ninos have a pool?
Yes, 1 Ninos has a pool.
Does 1 Ninos have accessible units?
No, 1 Ninos does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Ninos have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Ninos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Ninos have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Ninos does not have units with air conditioning.
