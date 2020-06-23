Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious Northwood Home situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. This Home features Four Bedrooms, Fifth bedroom is large and features a Wet Bar. Master Suite with mirrored wardrobe doors, lots of closet space and organizers. Family Room with Fireplace and yet another Wet Bar. Newly updated Kitchen with Garden Window overlooking lush Back Yard. Separate Laundry Room. Plenty of cabinets throughout home for lots of storage. One-Year-New Roof. Storage shelves in Garage. Extra long driveway. Beautiful backyard very relaxing and private! Steps away from the award winning Santiago Elementary School. Association facilities included lighted Tennis Courts, Swimming Pools and Parks.