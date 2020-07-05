1 Lexington Suites

Amenities
EXTENDED STAY, FURNISHED APT/SUITE W/MAID SERVICE--STEP UP
TO A MORE COMFORTABLE ACCOMMODATION!
Located in a safe, serene, upscale residential community, this unique home away from home is truly different from any extended stay lodging you will ever experience. Whether you are a business person on assignment or relocating, a traveling professional, a visiting academic, or someone who needs a private sojourn, we cater to the discerning guest who does not enjoy the hubbub, impersonal service, and often less than clean accommodations provided by a commercial hotel.
We promise your stay will be comfortable and offer you the following benefits:
*Fully furnished, 2-room suite.
*Newly decorated, exceptionally clean, w/peaceful surroundings.
*Private, well-lit entrance leading into an intimate private garden with a patio set and
gas barbecue--a lovely spot for outdoor relaxation.
*Bright and airy bedroom w/fireplace, large, mirrored closet, and HD TV; smartly decorated
sitting room w/fireplace, HD TV, a totally equipped, efficiency kitchen w/gas cooktop.
*Laundry room on the premises (complementary-- no coins needed) and private parking at
your front door.
*Rental price includes all utilities, maid and linen service, Direct TV, and high speed,
wireless internet.
*You will not find cleaner accommodations. WE GUARANTEE IT!
What more can we offer you? Consider our wonderful, mid- San Francisco peninsula locale with an unrivaled number of places to go and things to see:
*Sandwiched between San Francisco biotech and San Jose hi-tech.
*Easy access to major freeways -only 15 minutes to San Francisco International Airport,
30 minutes to the incomparable attractions of San Francisco, and only a little more than an hour to the wine country.
*Easy access to hiking and biking trails, golf courses, and the striking California coastal forests
and beaches.
*Situated next to a major watershed and wildlife preserve.
*Nearby quality shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
$2,998 per month (3 month minimum for this long-term rate) Long term rental available.
A superb value compared to the typical extended stay rate? even without the extras!
We take advanced bookings. Phone/text.
*Sorry, no pets and non-smoking only.