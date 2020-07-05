1 Lexington Suites

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

EXTENDED STAY, FURNISHED APT/SUITE W/MAID SERVICE--STEP UP

TO A MORE COMFORTABLE ACCOMMODATION!



Located in a safe, serene, upscale residential community, this unique home away from home is truly different from any extended stay lodging you will ever experience. Whether you are a business person on assignment or relocating, a traveling professional, a visiting academic, or someone who needs a private sojourn, we cater to the discerning guest who does not enjoy the hubbub, impersonal service, and often less than clean accommodations provided by a commercial hotel.



We promise your stay will be comfortable and offer you the following benefits:



*Fully furnished, 2-room suite.

*Newly decorated, exceptionally clean, w/peaceful surroundings.

*Private, well-lit entrance leading into an intimate private garden with a patio set and

gas barbecue--a lovely spot for outdoor relaxation.

*Bright and airy bedroom w/fireplace, large, mirrored closet, and HD TV; smartly decorated

sitting room w/fireplace, HD TV, a totally equipped, efficiency kitchen w/gas cooktop.

*Laundry room on the premises (complementary-- no coins needed) and private parking at

your front door.

*Rental price includes all utilities, maid and linen service, Direct TV, and high speed,

wireless internet.

*You will not find cleaner accommodations. WE GUARANTEE IT!



What more can we offer you? Consider our wonderful, mid- San Francisco peninsula locale with an unrivaled number of places to go and things to see:



*Sandwiched between San Francisco biotech and San Jose hi-tech.

*Easy access to major freeways -only 15 minutes to San Francisco International Airport,

30 minutes to the incomparable attractions of San Francisco, and only a little more than an hour to the wine country.

*Easy access to hiking and biking trails, golf courses, and the striking California coastal forests

and beaches.

*Situated next to a major watershed and wildlife preserve.

*Nearby quality shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues.



$2,998 per month (3 month minimum for this long-term rate) Long term rental available.



A superb value compared to the typical extended stay rate? even without the extras!



We take advanced bookings. Phone/text.



*Sorry, no pets and non-smoking only.