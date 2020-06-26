All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1 Fasano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1 Fasano
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

1 Fasano

1 Fasano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1 Fasano, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Super charming Single Family Detached Home in Northwoods neighborhood of Irvine comes with a two car garage and a driveway to park two more cars!
A private, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, located on a corner lot with not one but TWO patios, front and back. The Private shaded back patio is right off the kitchen and the master retreat. Come through the front door and you are greeted with an open living room, high vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and a sliding door that leads to the back patio. Light and bright all rooms have skylights. Living areas are tiled while the two bedrooms are carpeted. Cozy kitchen comes complete with a Samsung refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range/oven and microwave. The master bedroom has its own ensuite and two double closets with mirrored doors and organizers, double sinks and vanity. The second bedroom with its own patio, also has mirrored closet with organizer. 2nd bathroom is complete with a bath and shower combination. Let's not forget the plantation shutters that add that little extra cuteness and privacy to this absolutely gorgeous home. The garage is off the back patio with plenty of storage and room for two side-by-side full sized cars along with the washer and dryer that comes with this home. Few steps away and across the street there is the community pool and SPA. A few more steps you get into the walking trails, parks and schools! Brywood elementary is across Culver and a block down while Northwood High is a very short walk to the north.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Fasano have any available units?
1 Fasano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Fasano have?
Some of 1 Fasano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Fasano currently offering any rent specials?
1 Fasano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Fasano pet-friendly?
No, 1 Fasano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Fasano offer parking?
Yes, 1 Fasano offers parking.
Does 1 Fasano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Fasano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Fasano have a pool?
Yes, 1 Fasano has a pool.
Does 1 Fasano have accessible units?
No, 1 Fasano does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Fasano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Fasano has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Fasano have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Fasano does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology