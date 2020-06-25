All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1 Dogwood S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1 Dogwood S
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1 Dogwood S

1 Dogwood South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1 Dogwood South, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled single story home on a a large corner lot surrounded by greenery. Enjoy your newer kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and sink. Both remodeled bathrooms have new hardwood cabinetry, sinks, and toilets. Hardwood like flooring throughout for a contemporary look and is hypo-allergenic and easy to maintain. Recessed lighting, custom baseboards, mirrored wardrobes, and so much more all sparkling new. The sunny kitchen looks onto a private, low maintenance patio. Huge living room/dining room combination. Large master suite and secondary bedrooms. Direct access to oversized 2-car garage with huge, sweeping driveway. Best association facilities includes acres of lighted greenbelts, 2 pool complexes, BBQ’s, and playgrounds. Across from shopping, great schools, Strawberry Farms Golf Club, and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Dogwood S have any available units?
1 Dogwood S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Dogwood S have?
Some of 1 Dogwood S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Dogwood S currently offering any rent specials?
1 Dogwood S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Dogwood S pet-friendly?
No, 1 Dogwood S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Dogwood S offer parking?
Yes, 1 Dogwood S offers parking.
Does 1 Dogwood S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Dogwood S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Dogwood S have a pool?
Yes, 1 Dogwood S has a pool.
Does 1 Dogwood S have accessible units?
No, 1 Dogwood S does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Dogwood S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Dogwood S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Dogwood S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Dogwood S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology