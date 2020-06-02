All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
1 Daystar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 Daystar

1 Daystar · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

1 Daystar, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Magnificent, highly upgraded executive home located in the exclusive gated community of Concordia. Premium location end of cul-de-sac. Large lot with lots of privacy. Spiral stairway greets you as you enter the foyer. Living room with vaulted ceiling open to formal ding room. Extra large great room comes with fireplace, maple wood built in cabinets and surround sound system. Fully upgraded gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island. Walk in pantry, stainless steel dishwasher, cook top. Recess lights, 4 bedrooms plus bonus room with custom built-in with Murphy beds can be used as the 5th bedroom upstairs. Master suite includes a large retreat with a two sided fireplace. All bathrooms are upgraded. Washer, Dryer and fridge are included without warranty. Short distance to the Turtle Rock elementary, the University High School and preschool. Minutes away from UCI, OC Airport and Newport Beach. This home is a must see to appreciate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Daystar have any available units?
1 Daystar doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1 Daystar have?
Some of 1 Daystar's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Is 1 Daystar currently offering any rent specials?
1 Daystar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Daystar pet-friendly?
No, 1 Daystar is not pet friendly.
Does 1 Daystar offer parking?
No, 1 Daystar does not offer parking.
Does 1 Daystar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Daystar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Daystar have a pool?
No, 1 Daystar does not have a pool.
Does 1 Daystar have accessible units?
No, 1 Daystar does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Daystar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Daystar has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Daystar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Daystar does not have units with air conditioning.
