Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Magnificent, highly upgraded executive home located in the exclusive gated community of Concordia. Premium location end of cul-de-sac. Large lot with lots of privacy. Spiral stairway greets you as you enter the foyer. Living room with vaulted ceiling open to formal ding room. Extra large great room comes with fireplace, maple wood built in cabinets and surround sound system. Fully upgraded gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island. Walk in pantry, stainless steel dishwasher, cook top. Recess lights, 4 bedrooms plus bonus room with custom built-in with Murphy beds can be used as the 5th bedroom upstairs. Master suite includes a large retreat with a two sided fireplace. All bathrooms are upgraded. Washer, Dryer and fridge are included without warranty. Short distance to the Turtle Rock elementary, the University High School and preschool. Minutes away from UCI, OC Airport and Newport Beach. This home is a must see to appreciate