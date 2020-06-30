All apartments in Irvine
1 Bitterwood
1 Bitterwood

1 Bitterwood · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

1 Bitterwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautifully-updated single level home in the highly sought-after Woodbridge Community! this spacious and light-filled residence features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large formal dining room, Two cars attached garage. An open floor plan with vaulted beam ceilings, hardwood floors, and sliding glass door leading to the central atrium or outdoor patios. New Remolded kitchen with Granite tile backsplash, Granite countertops, and tons of cabinet space. Spacious master suite offers dual vanities, travertine shower and two closet. Upgraded guest bathroom with Jensen vanity and travertine floor.
Extensive Woodbridge community amenities include parks, lakes, lagoons, pools, spas, walking trails, tennis, volleyball beach, playgrounds and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bitterwood have any available units?
1 Bitterwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Bitterwood have?
Some of 1 Bitterwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bitterwood currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bitterwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bitterwood pet-friendly?
No, 1 Bitterwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Bitterwood offer parking?
Yes, 1 Bitterwood offers parking.
Does 1 Bitterwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bitterwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bitterwood have a pool?
Yes, 1 Bitterwood has a pool.
Does 1 Bitterwood have accessible units?
No, 1 Bitterwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bitterwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Bitterwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Bitterwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Bitterwood does not have units with air conditioning.

