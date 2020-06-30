1 Bitterwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This beautifully-updated single level home in the highly sought-after Woodbridge Community! this spacious and light-filled residence features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large formal dining room, Two cars attached garage. An open floor plan with vaulted beam ceilings, hardwood floors, and sliding glass door leading to the central atrium or outdoor patios. New Remolded kitchen with Granite tile backsplash, Granite countertops, and tons of cabinet space. Spacious master suite offers dual vanities, travertine shower and two closet. Upgraded guest bathroom with Jensen vanity and travertine floor.

Extensive Woodbridge community amenities include parks, lakes, lagoons, pools, spas, walking trails, tennis, volleyball beach, playgrounds and more.