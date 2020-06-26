All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 9772 Verde Mar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9772 Verde Mar Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

9772 Verde Mar Dr

9772 Verde Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9772 Verde Mar Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
Remarkable, Single Story 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Huntington Beach - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home has it all! Located just minutes away from the beach and shopping centers, this property offers the benefits of a quiet community with 3 pools, a clubhouse, sauna, tennis courts, and playground. The home has been recently renovated in a modern European style that feels fresh, airy, and bright.

Property features:
Laminate flooring throughout
Stainless steel appliances (electric oven range, dishwasher, microwave)
Quartz counter tops
Crisp white beadboard cabinets
Custom tile work in bathrooms
Gas fireplace
Recessed lighting
Private atrium courtyard
Custom wardrobe closet in master bedroom
Large L-shaped backyard patio
Additional shed for storage
Gas BBQ
2 car garage
Washer/Dryer hook ups
Dual pane windows
Central heating and A/C

Tenant pays all utilities.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Looking for long term tenant (1 year lease).
Contact Tim Carr Group today to schedule a showing 949-631-7777.

BRE: 01968681

(RLNE4932090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9772 Verde Mar Dr have any available units?
9772 Verde Mar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9772 Verde Mar Dr have?
Some of 9772 Verde Mar Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9772 Verde Mar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9772 Verde Mar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9772 Verde Mar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9772 Verde Mar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9772 Verde Mar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9772 Verde Mar Dr offers parking.
Does 9772 Verde Mar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9772 Verde Mar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9772 Verde Mar Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9772 Verde Mar Dr has a pool.
Does 9772 Verde Mar Dr have accessible units?
No, 9772 Verde Mar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9772 Verde Mar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9772 Verde Mar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9772 Verde Mar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9772 Verde Mar Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles