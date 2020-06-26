9772 Verde Mar Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court

Remarkable, Single Story 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Huntington Beach - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home has it all! Located just minutes away from the beach and shopping centers, this property offers the benefits of a quiet community with 3 pools, a clubhouse, sauna, tennis courts, and playground. The home has been recently renovated in a modern European style that feels fresh, airy, and bright.



Property features:

Laminate flooring throughout

Stainless steel appliances (electric oven range, dishwasher, microwave)

Quartz counter tops

Crisp white beadboard cabinets

Custom tile work in bathrooms

Gas fireplace

Recessed lighting

Private atrium courtyard

Custom wardrobe closet in master bedroom

Large L-shaped backyard patio

Additional shed for storage

Gas BBQ

2 car garage

Washer/Dryer hook ups

Dual pane windows

Central heating and A/C



Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets considered with additional deposit.

Looking for long term tenant (1 year lease).

Contact Tim Carr Group today to schedule a showing 949-631-7777.



BRE: 01968681



(RLNE4932090)