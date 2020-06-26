9772 Verde Mar Dr

Amenities
Remarkable, Single Story 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Huntington Beach - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home has it all! Located just minutes away from the beach and shopping centers, this property offers the benefits of a quiet community with 3 pools, a clubhouse, sauna, tennis courts, and playground. The home has been recently renovated in a modern European style that feels fresh, airy, and bright.
Property features:
Laminate flooring throughout
Stainless steel appliances (electric oven range, dishwasher, microwave)
Quartz counter tops
Crisp white beadboard cabinets
Custom tile work in bathrooms
Gas fireplace
Recessed lighting
Private atrium courtyard
Custom wardrobe closet in master bedroom
Large L-shaped backyard patio
Additional shed for storage
Gas BBQ
2 car garage
Washer/Dryer hook ups
Dual pane windows
Central heating and A/C
Tenant pays all utilities.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Looking for long term tenant (1 year lease).
Contact Tim Carr Group today to schedule a showing 949-631-7777.
BRE: 01968681
(RLNE4932090)