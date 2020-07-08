9701 Verde Mar Drive

Amenities

Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.



Spacious two story townhome with 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths! Recently remodeled with new carpet and paint throughout. Lower level features expansive living room. Kitchen with attached dining room. Sliding glass door gives access to the back patio and two car garage. All bedrooms upstairs.



NO PETS.



Please visit www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 11/1/18



Contact us to schedule a showing.