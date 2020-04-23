9442 Tiki Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

The Tiki House is California Dreaming, come to life, in this spectacular ENTERTAINER'S HOME that is walking distance to the sand and sea. This is a FURNISHED three bedroom home with HEATED SALT WATER POOL and SPA, that is fully equipped with all you could need for a relaxing and fun stay at the beach. This seaside home has tropical lush landscaping, three large outdoor, separate, sitting areas with large FIREPITS, wrap around couches, BAR seating around spa with bar, sink, and outdoor refrigerator for your sunny BEACH DAYS. You can enjoy sunset strolls and early morning surf sessions at the world famous Newport and Huntington beaches. This is a month to month rental that includes all utilities, weekly house cleaning, pool service, and gardner. Come see why people are in love with the Tiki House and Huntington Beach :)