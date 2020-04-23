All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

9442 Tiki Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
The Tiki House is California Dreaming, come to life, in this spectacular ENTERTAINER'S HOME that is walking distance to the sand and sea. This is a FURNISHED three bedroom home with HEATED SALT WATER POOL and SPA, that is fully equipped with all you could need for a relaxing and fun stay at the beach. This seaside home has tropical lush landscaping, three large outdoor, separate, sitting areas with large FIREPITS, wrap around couches, BAR seating around spa with bar, sink, and outdoor refrigerator for your sunny BEACH DAYS. You can enjoy sunset strolls and early morning surf sessions at the world famous Newport and Huntington beaches. This is a month to month rental that includes all utilities, weekly house cleaning, pool service, and gardner. Come see why people are in love with the Tiki House and Huntington Beach :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9442 Tiki Circle have any available units?
9442 Tiki Circle has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9442 Tiki Circle have?
Some of 9442 Tiki Circle's amenities include parking, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9442 Tiki Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9442 Tiki Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 Tiki Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9442 Tiki Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9442 Tiki Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9442 Tiki Circle does offer parking.
Does 9442 Tiki Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9442 Tiki Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 Tiki Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9442 Tiki Circle has a pool.
Does 9442 Tiki Circle have accessible units?
No, 9442 Tiki Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 Tiki Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9442 Tiki Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9442 Tiki Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9442 Tiki Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
