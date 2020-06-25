9441 Neolani Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for move in September 1, 2019. Gorgeous 4-bedroom single family one story

home for rent! Brightly lit and wide open floorplan in a family friendly neighborhood just 1

mile from the beach! Home is in peaceful cul-de-sac. Streets are newly paved and

sidewalks updated to be stroller and bike friendly. Brand new garage door, new water

heater and new roof within the last year. This home features updated and beautiful flooring

and is freshly painted. Stainless steel gas stove, stainless steel microwave AND high end

refrigerator included! Living room includes gas fireplace and has vaulted ceiling inviting

residents and guests into an open concept home. Ceiling fans included in every bedroom.

Lovely front and back yard lawn with a tree house and raised herb garden planter included.

Attached two-car garage with ample racks for storage and beyond. Washer and dryer

included! Home includes both heat and air conditioning. In district with California

“Distinguished” Schools! Eader Elementary and Edison High School within walking distance.

Sorry, no pets. Credit check required.