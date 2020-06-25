All apartments in Huntington Beach
9441 Neolani Drive

Location

9441 Neolani Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for move in September 1, 2019. Gorgeous 4-bedroom single family one story
home for rent! Brightly lit and wide open floorplan in a family friendly neighborhood just 1
mile from the beach! Home is in peaceful cul-de-sac. Streets are newly paved and
sidewalks updated to be stroller and bike friendly. Brand new garage door, new water
heater and new roof within the last year. This home features updated and beautiful flooring
and is freshly painted. Stainless steel gas stove, stainless steel microwave AND high end
refrigerator included! Living room includes gas fireplace and has vaulted ceiling inviting
residents and guests into an open concept home. Ceiling fans included in every bedroom.
Lovely front and back yard lawn with a tree house and raised herb garden planter included.
Attached two-car garage with ample racks for storage and beyond. Washer and dryer
included! Home includes both heat and air conditioning. In district with California
“Distinguished” Schools! Eader Elementary and Edison High School within walking distance.
Sorry, no pets. Credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9441 Neolani Drive have any available units?
9441 Neolani Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9441 Neolani Drive have?
Some of 9441 Neolani Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9441 Neolani Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9441 Neolani Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9441 Neolani Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9441 Neolani Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9441 Neolani Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9441 Neolani Drive offers parking.
Does 9441 Neolani Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9441 Neolani Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9441 Neolani Drive have a pool?
No, 9441 Neolani Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9441 Neolani Drive have accessible units?
No, 9441 Neolani Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9441 Neolani Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9441 Neolani Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9441 Neolani Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9441 Neolani Drive has units with air conditioning.
