Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9382 Cloudhaven Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 11:40 PM

9382 Cloudhaven Drive

9382 Cloudhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9382 Cloudhaven Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Two story Single Family home with Swimming Pool located in a desirable HB area. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an RV parking. One bedroom downstairs. Pool & Gardening service included. Nice, clean and beautiful home. 2 miles to the beach.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9382 Cloudhaven Drive have any available units?
9382 Cloudhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9382 Cloudhaven Drive have?
Some of 9382 Cloudhaven Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9382 Cloudhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9382 Cloudhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9382 Cloudhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9382 Cloudhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9382 Cloudhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9382 Cloudhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 9382 Cloudhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9382 Cloudhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9382 Cloudhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9382 Cloudhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 9382 Cloudhaven Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9382 Cloudhaven Drive has accessible units.
Does 9382 Cloudhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9382 Cloudhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9382 Cloudhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9382 Cloudhaven Drive has units with air conditioning.

